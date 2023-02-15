15,290 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in H World Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in H World Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 178,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth $333,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC increased their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

