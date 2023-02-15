137,784 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 137,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance
MNA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 33,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
