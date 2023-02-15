1,302 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,706,000 after buying an additional 76,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.25. 1,269,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,315. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.