1,302 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,706,000 after buying an additional 76,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.25. 1,269,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,315. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.