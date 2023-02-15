12,258 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 72.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

