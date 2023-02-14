Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,379,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,469,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,076,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,952,000 after buying an additional 61,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

