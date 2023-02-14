Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.
Zoetis Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.
About Zoetis
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.
