Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Eric Ellingsen Sells 377 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Eric Ellingsen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $19,796.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 1,241,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,512. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.