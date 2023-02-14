ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 10.5% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $403,114.02 and $17.99 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00196947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

