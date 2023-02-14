Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.65 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$8.05 to C$7.65 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.02.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 390,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,185. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.84.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

