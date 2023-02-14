Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.