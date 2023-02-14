Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

