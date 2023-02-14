Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.71 billion and $2.62 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06592667 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,701,170.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

