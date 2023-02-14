Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $266,566.28 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $170.39 million and $266,566.28 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,555,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,716,206 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,515,755 with 1,735,676,386 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09802156 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $270,073.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

