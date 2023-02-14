WOW-token Price Tops $0.0293 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $292.76 million and approximately $36.49 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.01359653 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006445 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034687 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.90 or 0.01676580 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02897248 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $51.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.