WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

