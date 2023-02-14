WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 42,604 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after acquiring an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,789,000 after purchasing an additional 280,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

