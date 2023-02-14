WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 25,324 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 796,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,047,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 402.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,439 shares of company stock worth $401,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

