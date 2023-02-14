WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,095 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

