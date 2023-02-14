WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NMI worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 137,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NMI Trading Up 2.6 %

NMI Company Profile

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

