WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1,562.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

