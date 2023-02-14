WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of AAP opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

