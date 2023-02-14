WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

