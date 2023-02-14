WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.97 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

