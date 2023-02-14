WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,043 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of WH stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

