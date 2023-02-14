WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,793 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

