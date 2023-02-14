WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,797 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.