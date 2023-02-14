WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $66.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.28 million and $702,089.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00417646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00028726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017340 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,204,950 coins and its circulating supply is 763,737,183 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

