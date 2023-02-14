WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $709,676.82

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.37 million and approximately $709,676.82 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00431562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00029201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017523 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,223,735 coins and its circulating supply is 763,755,968 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

