WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Reaches $3.17 on Top Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00014504 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $195.78 million and $3.38 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00427188 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.42 or 0.28297700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

