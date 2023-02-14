WhiteBIT Token (WBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.41 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $192.27 million and $4.41 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00014323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

