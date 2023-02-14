White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,501.51

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,501.51, but opened at $1,537.54. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,537.54, with a volume of 261 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,420.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

