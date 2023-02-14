Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 1,495,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

WFSTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

