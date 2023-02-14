West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

