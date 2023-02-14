WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 478 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.44. 893,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,830. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

