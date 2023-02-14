WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $241.38. 257,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

