WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 13,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.