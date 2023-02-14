WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 16,530 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 205,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,547. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.