WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $166.87 and last traded at $166.42, with a volume of 162634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.18.

The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Articles

