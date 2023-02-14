Welltower (WELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 164.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Welltower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

