Welltower (WELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Welltower (NYSE:WELLGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 164.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Earnings History for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.