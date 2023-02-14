Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII):

  • 2/13/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $236.00.
  • 2/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/1/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/18/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/12/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $259.00 to $244.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/10/2023 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/16/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/15/2022 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HII traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.94. The company had a trading volume of 507,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.29 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.