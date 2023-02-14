Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE: ACB) recently:

2/13/2023 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.20.

2/10/2023 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

1/27/2023 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,455. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

