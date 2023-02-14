WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $172,408.45

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $172,408.45 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.29 or 0.28681987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.