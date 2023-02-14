Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 4.4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $50.27. 1,743,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,751,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $210,351.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.