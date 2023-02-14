Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 5.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 422,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 812,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -1.01.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

