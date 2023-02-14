Warner Music Group’s (WMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

WMG opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

