Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Trading Down 1.1%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDPSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

About Warehouses De Pauw

Warehouses De Pauw SCA is real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, and lease of logistic and semi-industrial real estate properties. The firm offers storage and distribution facilities for logistics, industrial, and production purposes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Romania.

