Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

