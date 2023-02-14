Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,763 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 872,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

