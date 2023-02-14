VRES Self Reported Market Cap Tops $123.54 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $123.54 million and approximately $471.51 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00043955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002957 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04477241 USD and is down -17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,617.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

