Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VNO opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 540,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 515,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

