VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,892,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,445 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $6.11.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $716.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
